Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $76.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.