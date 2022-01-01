Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,437 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $15.00 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

