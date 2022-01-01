Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,526 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.