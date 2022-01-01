Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

