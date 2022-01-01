Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $67.57

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,966. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.
In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.