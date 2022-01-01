Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $67.57

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,966. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

