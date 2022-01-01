Brokerages Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target at $5.25

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Schaub acquired 93,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.