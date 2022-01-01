Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $81.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. InMode has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in InMode by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InMode by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in InMode by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $4,346,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

