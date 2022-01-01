Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price at $44.57

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

EDVMF stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

