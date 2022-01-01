Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT at $44.57

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

