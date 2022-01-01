Brokerages Set Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) PT at $12.43

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRXT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.43. 250,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,590. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.