Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $162.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.25 million to $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $546.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 804,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

