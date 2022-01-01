Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $22.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.87 million and the highest is $22.43 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 167,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

