Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $17.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.74 to $18.80. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $14.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $106.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.86 to $111.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $118.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $111.87 to $126.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,951.65.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $11.87 on Wednesday, hitting $2,096.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,970. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,912.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,708.67.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

