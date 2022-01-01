Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.96 Million

Brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $49.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.19 million and the lowest is $49.65 million. Ooma posted sales of $44.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $191.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.18 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $212.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.47 million, a PE ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

