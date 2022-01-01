Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. FOX reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FOX by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 58,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

