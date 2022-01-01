Brokerages Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.32). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flux Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 96,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.92. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

