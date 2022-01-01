Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $460.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.50 million to $464.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $451.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

