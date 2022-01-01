Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.13 and a 200-day moving average of $520.22. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

