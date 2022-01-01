Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $27.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

BTVCY traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $25.55. 14,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,695. Britvic has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

