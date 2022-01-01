Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 10,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 118,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

