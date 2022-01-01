Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $59.04.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.