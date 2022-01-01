Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.