Brighton Jones LLC Sells 140 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

