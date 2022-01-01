Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,348.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,561.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 848.06 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

