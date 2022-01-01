Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AON by 70.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

AON stock opened at $300.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

