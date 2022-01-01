Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 240 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $258.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

