BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 2.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 123,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,274,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

