Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Reaches $16.33 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $248,210.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

