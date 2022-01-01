Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.69. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

