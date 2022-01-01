Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,781 shares of company stock worth $20,034,514. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.