Boosted Finance Price Down 5.2% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $93,388.72 and approximately $3,069.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.35 or 0.07861321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.18 or 0.99678245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

