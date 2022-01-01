Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Cap Reaches $12.13 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $278,640.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

