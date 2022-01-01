BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.07. 2,911,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,666,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

