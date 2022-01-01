BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.50% of BM Technologies worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

BMTX opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

