Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2,129.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average is $193.15. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

