Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

