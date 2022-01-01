Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

