Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.61 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $599,771.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.31 or 0.07827971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.79 or 0.99760282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

