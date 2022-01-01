Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $31.83

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $31.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 3,330 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

