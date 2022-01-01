Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

BSM opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

