BitcoinHD (BHD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $494,678.00

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $494,678.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.19 or 0.07883438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.42 or 0.99926699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007925 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

