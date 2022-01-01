Bismuth One Day Volume Reaches $441.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.34 million and $441.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,370,508 coins and its circulating supply is 23,220,450 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

