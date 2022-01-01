Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $276.26

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 276.26 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.09). Billington shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.09), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of £30.78 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.88.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

