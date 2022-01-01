Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 68.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

