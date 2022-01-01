Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $58.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

