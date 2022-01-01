Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $265.38

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.38 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 260.50 ($3.50). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.52), with a volume of 18,436 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.38.

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.