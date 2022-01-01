Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,317.03

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,317.03 ($44.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,409 ($45.83). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,336 ($44.84), with a volume of 26,223 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.92) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.46) to GBX 4,360 ($58.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,933.58 ($52.88).

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,233.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,317.03. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 82.50 ($1.11) dividend. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Bellway news, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($46.44) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($146,485.68). Also, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,326.43).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

