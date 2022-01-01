Beatriz R. Perez Sells 25,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.