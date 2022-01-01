Bbva USA Sells 771 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Belden were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 243,213 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $65.73 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

