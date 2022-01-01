Bbva USA Sells 1,670 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bbva USA decreased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.43 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.